Taylor Securities Services Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,871 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Taylor Securities Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $334.72 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $323.24 and its 200 day moving average is $346.39. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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