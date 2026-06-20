Taylor Securities Services Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Taylor Securities Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,692 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Taylor Securities Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $38,064,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $31,018,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $512.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Article Title

Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Positive Sentiment: Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Article Title

Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Article Title

Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlights execution issues on major programs such as F-16, C-130, CH-53K, and Seahawk, adding to concerns that profit pressures could persist even if full-year guidance is unchanged. Article Title

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here