Taylor Securities Services Inc. Makes New $798,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Taylor Securities Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,694 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $798,000. International Business Machines comprises about 0.4% of Taylor Securities Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $251.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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