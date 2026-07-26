Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,671 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 674,026 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,650,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,271.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 781,474 shares of the company's stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 748,525 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 936,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,198.40. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Free Report).

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