TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 44,594 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,532 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.17% of Installed Building Products worth $82,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,533 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBP alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger purchased 455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,734.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 17,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,805.60. This represents a 2.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $413,567.10. Following the sale, the director owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,954.63. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $844,194. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.35. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.56 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $251.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Installed Building Products's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $247.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Installed Building Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Installed Building Products wasn't on the list.

While Installed Building Products currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here