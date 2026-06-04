TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 7,809 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,380 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $201,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after purchasing an additional 865,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 27,670.9% during the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 867,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $256,816,000 after purchasing an additional 863,885 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $306.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $287.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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