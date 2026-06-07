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TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Edison International $EIX

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Edison International logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Asset Management increased its Edison International stake by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 17,351 shares and bringing its total to 531,096 shares worth about $31.9 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted positions in EIX, and 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutions, indicating strong professional investor involvement.
  • Analysts are mixed on Edison International: the stock has an average Hold rating with a $72.64 price target, while the company recently beat EPS expectations for the quarter but reported revenue slightly below estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Edison International.

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Edison International worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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