TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Pool Corporation $POOL

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 1,474.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,071 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 130,236 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.37% of Pool worth $31,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pool by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 133.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Pool Corporation as a leader in pool distributors, which may reinforce the company’s long-term competitive positioning and brand strength. What Makes Pool Corporation (POOL) a Leader in Pool Distributors?

Recent coverage highlighted Pool Corporation as a leader in pool distributors, which may reinforce the company’s long-term competitive positioning and brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: An additional write-up repeated the same “leader in pool distributors” theme, but it appears to be a commentary piece rather than a new market-moving development. What Makes Pool Corporation (POOL) a Leader in Pool Distributors?

An additional write-up repeated the same “leader in pool distributors” theme, but it appears to be a commentary piece rather than a new market-moving development. Neutral Sentiment: The remaining headlines mentioning “pool” were unrelated to Pool Corporation, focusing on the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool and political commentary, so they should not materially affect POOL shares.

Pool Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $185.52 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.68 and a 12-month high of $345.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is $199.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Pool's payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $261.38.

Read Our Latest Report on POOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, Director David G. Whalen acquired 525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.44 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,771.84. This represents a 6.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.95 per share, with a total value of $1,759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,057,002.60. The trade was a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 26,989 shares of company stock worth $5,067,747 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

See Also

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