TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,290 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.49% of Verisk Analytics worth $151,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,802,000 after acquiring an additional 142,911 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,265.5% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 31,156 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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