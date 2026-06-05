TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,815 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.22% of Manhattan Associates worth $126,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MANH stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.06 and a 52-week high of $247.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.Manhattan Associates's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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