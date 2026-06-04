TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 730.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478,885 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 3,939,555 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Netflix worth $419,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $81.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $343.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding beyond core streaming with live-content initiatives, including live daily streaming of The Breakfast Club, plus franchise-based consumer product deals that could add new revenue streams over time.

Netflix is expanding beyond core streaming with live-content initiatives, including live daily streaming of The Breakfast Club, plus franchise-based consumer product deals that could add new revenue streams over time. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says the pullback may make Netflix look more attractive, pointing to stronger free cash flow guidance and a scaling advertising business as longer-term supports.

Some commentary says the pullback may make Netflix look more attractive, pointing to stronger free cash flow guidance and a scaling advertising business as longer-term supports. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media discussion is increasingly focused on whether Netflix is evolving from a pure growth story into a more mature, value-like stock, which may affect how investors price it going forward.

Analyst and media discussion is increasingly focused on whether Netflix is evolving from a pure growth story into a more mature, value-like stock, which may affect how investors price it going forward. Negative Sentiment: Netflix stock has been falling despite generally positive business updates, suggesting weaker investor sentiment and concerns about valuation and near-term momentum.

Netflix stock has been falling despite generally positive business updates, suggesting weaker investor sentiment and concerns about valuation and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director and co-founder Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares in a pre-planned 10b5-1 transaction, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was scheduled in advance. Reed Hastings Sells 386,700 Shares of Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX Stock

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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