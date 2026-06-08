TD Asset Management Inc Buys 122,086 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,338 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.73% of Energy Fuels worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 30,574 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company's stock.

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Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.45. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 83.26%.Energy Fuels's revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $27.25 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UUUU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $123,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,972.32. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $721,308.24. The trade was a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $875,490. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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