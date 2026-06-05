TD Asset Management Inc Buys 15,958 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,846 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.64% of EMCOR Group worth $176,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $847.53 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.14 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $836.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.35.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.84 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here