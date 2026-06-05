TD Asset Management Inc Buys 692,609 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 289.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 692,609 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Welltower worth $173,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 31.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 27.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.60.

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Welltower Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $200.52 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.60 and a 52-week high of $221.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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