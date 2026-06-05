TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,321 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 31,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.98% of Domino's Pizza worth $137,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,616 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $418.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $307.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $297.48 and a 52-week high of $496.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.08.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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