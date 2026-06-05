TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $100,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $305.37 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $259.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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