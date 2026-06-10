TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,616 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.28% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNTA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% in the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,808,080 shares of the company's stock worth $262,096,000 after buying an additional 5,808,080 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,403,000 shares of the company's stock worth $110,415,000 after buying an additional 1,449,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $16,052,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company's stock worth $43,340,000 after buying an additional 930,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 779,001 shares of the company's stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 531,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 73,196 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $1,927,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,805.25. The trade was a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 120,029 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $3,150,761.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,629,731.25. The trade was a 65.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 309,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,535 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.33.

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About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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