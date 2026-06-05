TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,541 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 163,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.25% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $189,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2%

ORLY opened at $88.40 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here