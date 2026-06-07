TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,542 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,296 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $36,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $143.71 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $148.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.79.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here