TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,334 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in RTX were worth $100,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded RTX to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $220 from $210, citing improving margins, strength in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket demand, and continued defense-business momentum. Article Title

Jefferies upgraded RTX to from Hold and raised its price target to from $210, citing improving margins, strength in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket demand, and continued defense-business momentum. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit won a $515 million U.S. Navy contract for SPY-6 radar systems, expanding deployment across the fleet and allied governments and underscoring demand for its defense electronics and sensors business. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit won a for SPY-6 radar systems, expanding deployment across the fleet and allied governments and underscoring demand for its defense electronics and sensors business. Positive Sentiment: RTX is also expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace boosts capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, supporting its aerospace growth story. Article Title

RTX is also expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace boosts capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, supporting its aerospace growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted RTX as a strong momentum stock and reiterated the SPY-6 contract, but these pieces mainly echoed already positive catalysts rather than adding new information. Article Title

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $179.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $241.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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