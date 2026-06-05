TD Asset Management Inc Has $106.10 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,424 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.80% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $106,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.44. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Stephens raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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