TD Asset Management Inc Has $12.88 Million Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,021 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Ameren were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,080,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $425,951,000 after buying an additional 1,661,019 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameren by 104,698.0% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,370,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $143,091,000 after buying an additional 1,369,450 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 655,199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 9,966.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,800,000 after buying an additional 513,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 964,012 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $100,624,000 after buying an additional 510,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on Ameren in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.54.

View Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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