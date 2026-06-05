TD Asset Management Inc Has $196.78 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.35% of Zoetis worth $196,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,432 shares during the period. Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE ZTS opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $171.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are refocusing on Zoetis’ longer-term growth story, including its precision-animal-health expansion and planned Neogen animal genomics acquisition, which may be helping the stock rebound.

Investors are refocusing on Zoetis’ longer-term growth story, including its precision-animal-health expansion and planned Neogen animal genomics acquisition, which may be helping the stock rebound. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed increased call buying in ZTS, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside.

Unusual options activity showed increased call buying in ZTS, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in its “Driven to Care” strategy; this supports the company’s long-term narrative but is unlikely to move the stock much on its own. Article Title

Zoetis released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in its “Driven to Care” strategy; this supports the company’s long-term narrative but is unlikely to move the stock much on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or expanded securities class action efforts against Zoetis, alleging investors were harmed by concealed FDA safety warnings and competitive market-share erosion; these headlines can weigh on the stock by raising legal and reputational risk. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or expanded securities class action efforts against Zoetis, alleging investors were harmed by concealed FDA safety warnings and competitive market-share erosion; these headlines can weigh on the stock by raising legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted Zoetis’ underperformance versus healthcare peers and criticism from commentators, adding to the cautious tone around the name. Article Title

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here