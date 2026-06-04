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TD Asset Management Inc Has $291.28 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TD Asset Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 1.36 million shares valued at about $291.3 million.
  • AMD continues to draw support from AI and data-center demand, with news highlighting strong interest in its EPYC “Venice” ramp and management saying “agentic AI” is driving significant CPU demand.
  • The company posted better-than-expected quarterly results, including $1.37 EPS and $10.25 billion in revenue, while analysts remain broadly constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus and average price target of $419.86.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 70,856 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $291,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0%

AMD opened at $542.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.08 and a 200 day moving average of $261.63. The company has a market cap of $884.63 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $546.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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