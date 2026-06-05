TD Asset Management Inc Has $86.10 Million Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,173 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.81% of Encompass Health worth $86,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock worth $402,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $133,221,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,665 shares of the company's stock worth $155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 713,738 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $78,644,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,567,000 after buying an additional 476,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE EHC opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,775. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

See Also

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