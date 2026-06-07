TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,415 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of eBay worth $30,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 70.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eBay by 48.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of eBay by 26.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,970,113.12. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 136,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,444 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.47. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here