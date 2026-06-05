TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,125 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,841 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $147,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Newmont by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Newmont's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 49,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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