TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,198 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $28,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $6,642,796,000 after purchasing an additional 442,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,196,420,000 after buying an additional 274,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,343,683,000 after acquiring an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total value of $927,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,146,807.68. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prat Bhatt sold 1,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.88, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,625.72. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $847.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $661.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.59. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $124.63 and a 1-year high of $966.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $772.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

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About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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