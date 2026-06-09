TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 235,176 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,376 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 235,176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Roivant Sciences worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,113 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,847,000 after purchasing an additional 911,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,982,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $1,200,573.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,258.72. This trade represents a 72.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $6,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,827,417.01. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. Guggenheim raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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