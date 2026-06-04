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TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 38,919 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Restaurant Brands International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • TD Asset Management increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 38,919 shares in the fourth quarter, bringing its total holdings to 5.54 million shares worth about $378.9 million.
  • Restaurant Brands International reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $0.86 per share beating estimates and revenue of $2.26 billion topping forecasts; revenue also rose 7.3% year over year.
  • The company announced a $0.65 quarterly dividend payable July 7, while analysts remain generally positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $83.54.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544,780 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.60% of Restaurant Brands International worth $378,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23,154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $96,125,000 after buying an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,903,208 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $955,855,000 after buying an additional 1,983,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,946,163 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $317,191,000 after buying an additional 724,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of QSR opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 91.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,924.66. The trade was a 52.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 960,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,105,713.45. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,198,650. Insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotia lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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