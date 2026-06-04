TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 98,683 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786,807 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of ExxonMobil worth $576,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 2.2%

XOM opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average is $140.97.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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