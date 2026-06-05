TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,069 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $92,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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