TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,056 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,937 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of CocaCola worth $164,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE KO opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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