TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,028 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,068 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of J. M. Smucker worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 100.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 22.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting J. M. Smucker

Here are the key news stories impacting J. M. Smucker this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 10.0%

SJM stock opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is presently -37.32%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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