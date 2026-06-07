TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 246,577 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Ferrari worth $46,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

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Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $347.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.20. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $312.51 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $343.00 and its 200 day moving average is $355.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

More Ferrari News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $469.06.

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Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Further Reading

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