TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,785 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 51,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.37% of Agilent Technologies worth $143,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after purchasing an additional 433,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,914 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $78,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $816,043,000 after purchasing an additional 582,093 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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