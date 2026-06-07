TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,090 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $418,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after purchasing an additional 859,171 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here