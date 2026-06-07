TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,390 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,775 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $35,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,929,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $535,907,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $352,038,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $196,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,064,587 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,657,034,000 after acquiring an additional 821,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.0%

KKR opened at $93.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here