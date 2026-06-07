TD Asset Management Inc Sells 135,771 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 135,771 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,370 shares of company stock valued at $217,546,338. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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