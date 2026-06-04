TD Asset Management Inc Sells 141,661 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828,289 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 141,661 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $231,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,667,121,000 after acquiring an additional 182,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber is deepening its robotaxi push by investing nearly $500 million in Nuro to help expand a fleet of 35,000 autonomous vehicles built on Lucid Gravity SUVs. The milestone-based funding ties Uber’s capital to actual deployment progress, which could strengthen its position in the autonomous ride-hailing market. Article Title

Uber is deepening its robotaxi push by investing nearly $500 million in Nuro to help expand a fleet of 35,000 autonomous vehicles built on Lucid Gravity SUVs. The milestone-based funding ties Uber’s capital to actual deployment progress, which could strengthen its position in the autonomous ride-hailing market. Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced Spain’s first commercial robotaxi pilot in Madrid, with a path from operator-led rides to hundreds of vehicles and eventually driverless service. Investors may view this as another sign that Uber’s autonomous network strategy is moving from concept to commercialization in new markets. Article Title

Uber and WeRide announced Spain’s first commercial robotaxi pilot in Madrid, with a path from operator-led rides to hundreds of vehicles and eventually driverless service. Investors may view this as another sign that Uber’s autonomous network strategy is moving from concept to commercialization in new markets. Positive Sentiment: Uber also unveiled plans to put 500 data-collection vehicles on the road this year to gather real-world driving data for partners like Avride, Waymo, and WeRide. More data collection should help accelerate AV development and improve the value of Uber’s platform partnerships. Article Title

Uber also unveiled plans to put 500 data-collection vehicles on the road this year to gather real-world driving data for partners like Avride, Waymo, and WeRide. More data collection should help accelerate AV development and improve the value of Uber’s platform partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained supportive, with DA Davidson reiterating a Buy rating and a $107 price target after reports of Uber’s interest in acquiring Delivery Hero. That suggests some investors still see upside from both delivery expansion and strategic consolidation. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained supportive, with DA Davidson reiterating a Buy rating and a $107 price target after reports of Uber’s interest in acquiring Delivery Hero. That suggests some investors still see upside from both delivery expansion and strategic consolidation. Neutral Sentiment: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company exceeded its annual AI budget in a single quarter and is now capping employee spending on AI tools. While this may improve discipline, it also highlights unexpectedly high AI costs. Article Title

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company exceeded its annual AI budget in a single quarter and is now capping employee spending on AI tools. While this may improve discipline, it also highlights unexpectedly high AI costs. Neutral Sentiment: Uber is also slowing hiring and trimming recruitment/HR staff as AI increases productivity. The restructuring should help efficiency, but the direct stock impact is less clear because the cuts are relatively small compared with Uber’s overall workforce. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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