TD Asset Management Inc Sells 146,668 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,678 shares of the company's stock after selling 146,668 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $192,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69. The company has a market cap of $327.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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