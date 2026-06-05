TD Asset Management Inc Sells 16,933 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,527 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,933 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $109,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $216.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -133.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,320. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 550,597 shares of company stock valued at $124,180,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.06.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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