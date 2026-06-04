TD Asset Management Inc Sells 32,163 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,349 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 32,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $486,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $472.62 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $417.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.38 and a 200 day moving average of $525.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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