TD Asset Management Inc Sells 36,442 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,072 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 36,442 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Block worth $27,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Block by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 59.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Read Our Latest Report on XYZ

Insider Activity

In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $90,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 479,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,876,033.48. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,318,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,561,200. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 181,680 shares of company stock valued at $13,774,881 in the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $82.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here