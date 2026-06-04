TD Asset Management Inc Sells 46,064 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,019 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,064 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of GE Vernova worth $493,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,533 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $959.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,002.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $816.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.65 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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