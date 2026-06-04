TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,382 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 246,453 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Qualcomm worth $293,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $250.01 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.55.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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