TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 23,168 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here