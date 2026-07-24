TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,122 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,987 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX makes up about 2.5% of Towle & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Towle & Co.'s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,733 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,229,091 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $334,876,000 after purchasing an additional 258,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,086,604 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $313,471,000 after purchasing an additional 288,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,784 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,281,307 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $216,169,000 after buying an additional 111,222 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

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TD SYNNEX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for TD SYNNEX across FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for TD SYNNEX across FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The biggest upgrade came in FY2028, where Zacks now sees $26.10 EPS versus a prior estimate of $17.40 , a notable jump that suggests much stronger long-term earnings power.

The biggest upgrade came in FY2028, where Zacks now sees versus a prior estimate of , a notable jump that suggests much stronger long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Nearer-term estimates were also raised, including Q3 2026 EPS to $4.40 , Q4 2026 EPS to $4.37 , and FY2026 EPS to $17.96 , indicating improving fundamentals over the next several quarters.

Nearer-term estimates were also raised, including , , and , indicating improving fundamentals over the next several quarters. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also boosted its forecasts for FY2027 EPS to $20.53 and multiple quarterly estimates in 2027–2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong. TD SYNNEX stock page

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,700 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $247.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.35. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.23 and a 52 week high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Further Reading

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