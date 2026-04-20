TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,650 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $79,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 59.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after buying an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after buying an additional 1,397,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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