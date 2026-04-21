TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 33,945 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,542,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $657,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,520,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $282,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,041,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 654.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $285,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $663,676,000 after acquiring an additional 753,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE MRSH opened at $174.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $173.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.89 and a 52 week high of $235.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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